Somerset Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Two People While Driving Drunk: Prosecutors

On Sunday, August 27, Amitoj Oberoi was involved in a crash on Route 27 in Franklin Township that killed Carlos Perez-Gayan, a 24-year-old Somerset resident, and Victor Cabrera-Francisco, a 20-year-old North Brunswick resident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said. The two were passengers in a vehicle driven by Oberoi, authorities said.

Oberoi pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, authorities said. He will be sentenced in August, authorities said

