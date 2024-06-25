Fair 89°

Somerset Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Two People While Driving Drunk: Prosecutors

A 30-year-old Somerset man faces 15 years in prison after he pled guilty on Tuesday, June 18, to killing two people while driving drunk in August 2023, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On Sunday, August 27, Amitoj Oberoi was involved in a crash on Route 27 in Franklin Township that killed Carlos Perez-Gayan, a 24-year-old Somerset resident, and Victor Cabrera-Francisco, a 20-year-old North Brunswick resident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said. The two were passengers in a vehicle driven by Oberoi, authorities said.

Oberoi pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, authorities said. He will be sentenced in August, authorities said

