Somerset Fugitive Charged With Attempted Murder Caught In PA: Prosecutors

Cristobal Avila, 32, of Plainfield, is also charged with unlawful weapon possession related to an April 2021 incident in North Plainfield, said the Prosecutor's Office.

He was arrested by Easton police on Saturday, Sept. 30 and will be returned to New Jersey pending extradition and prosecution of other charges in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Avila was Somerset County's fugitive of the month in September, they noted.

Details of his charges in Pennsylvania were not immediately available.

