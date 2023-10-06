Fair 74°

Somerset Fugitive Charged With Attempted Murder Caught In PA: Prosecutors

A Somerset County man accused of five counts of attempted homicide was arrested in Easton, Pennsylvania last week, according to authorities. 

Cristobal Avila
Cristobal Avila Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Mac Bullock
Cristobal Avila, 32, of Plainfield, is also charged with unlawful weapon possession related to an April 2021 incident in North Plainfield, said the Prosecutor's Office.

He was arrested by Easton police on Saturday, Sept. 30 and will be returned to New Jersey pending extradition and prosecution of other charges in Pennsylvania, officials said. 

Avila was Somerset County's fugitive of the month in September, they noted. 

Details of his charges in Pennsylvania were not immediately available. 

