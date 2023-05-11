Fair 80°

School Bus Driver Ticketed After Crash With Subaru In Somerset County: Police

Students were fortunately unharmed and a school bus driver was hit with tickets after colliding with another vehicle Wednesday, May 10, authorities said.

Montgomery Township Police Department
Montgomery Township Police Department Photo Credit: Montgomery Township, NJ via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

The crash occurred at Route 518 and Vreeland Drive in Montgomery Township around 4:15 p.m., according to police.

The bus driver, David Rios, 41, of Plainfield, was reportedly heading eastbound on Route 518 and attempting to make a left turn onto Vreeland Drive.

Rios then turned in front of and collided with a westbound Subaru Forrester driven by Michael Lesniewski, 47, of Pennington, police said.

Drivers and students were evaluated at the scene by emergency crews. No injuries were reported, though Lesniewski’s vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to damage.

Staff with the Montgomery Township School District assisted in turning over students to their parents who had arrived at the crash scene.

Rios, 41, of Plainfield, was ultimately ticketed for failure to yield and careless driving.

Traffic was delayed for about an hour after the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Officer Jason Clifford from the Montgomery Township Police Department’s Traffic Division at 908-359-3222.

