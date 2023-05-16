Fair 80°

Somerset County Man Tried To Meet Up With 14-Year-Old Girl For Sex: Prosecutor

A Somerset County man was charged for sending an obscene photo to a 14-year-old girl and trying to make plans to meet up with her for sex, authorities announced on Tuesday, May 16.

Javier O. Moreno
Javier O. Moreno Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

Javier O. Moreno, 22, of Bell Street in South Bound Brook, was charged with second-degree luring and knowingly distributing obscene material to a minor on Tuesday, May 9, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Investigators responding to Maple Avenue Park were told that Moreno had sent the victim the obscene photo on Wednesday, April 26, McDonald said.

A follow-up investigation and interview with the victim found that Moreno “had sent an obscene photo to a 14-year-old female and tried to plan with the 14-year-old female to meet at a location in South Bound Brook to engage in sexual activity.”

Moreno was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the South Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0087.

