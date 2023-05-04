Somerset County Jewelry Store Robbed At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight: Prosecutor

The Franklin Township Police Department responded to the call at the unnamed store just after 11:55 p.m. on Monday, May 1, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a Thursday release.

A trio of men allegedly broke the glass front door while a fourth stayed outside in a getaway car.

One of the men entered the store wielding a handgun at the workers as the other two men “proceeded to smash the glass display cases and steal an undisclosed amount of jewelry” before fleeing the area in a vehicle, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The men remain unidentified and were wearing masks and gloves during the robbery, according to investigators. They were last seen fleeing on Hamilton Street toward Kossuth Street in Somerset in an older model silver 4-door Lincoln Town car thought to have out-of-state license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533, or use the STOPit app.

