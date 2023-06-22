Overcast 64°

SHARE

Somerset County Driver Killed In Late-Night Crash At Rt. 22 Intersection

A Somerset County driver was killed after colliding with another vehicle at a Route 22 intersection late on Wednesday, June 21.

Bridgewater Police
Bridgewater Police Photo Credit: Bradley Gardens Rescue Squad via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Charles Young, of Somerset, was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and hit a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Wallace Wilder of Charlotte, North Carolina, in the westbound lanes at the intersection of the MetLife facility in Bridgewater around 11:58 p.m., police said.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding agencies include the Bradley Gardens Volunteer Rescue Squad and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital’s Paramedics.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further details were released, and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer Joseph Greco of the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (908) 722-4111 ext. 4186. 

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE