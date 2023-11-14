Somerset County Business Owner, Devoted Dad Christopher Sohnen Dies Unexpectedly, 36

Christopher Andrew Sohnen died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 4, aged 36, his obituary says.

Christopher graduated from Bridgewater-Raritan High School before attending Alvernia University, according to his social media page.

He took great pride in having been the sole owner of Green Life Landscape & Design since 2018.

Christopher was known for his ability to connect with others in meaningful ways, often through humor and thoughtful conversations.

“If you knew Chris, you knew he had a gift to connect with everyone around him in a deeper way than most,” reads his obituary. “He observed the sadness or stressors in others and at the same time would ensure that he could light up a room with his quick wit, smile and funny jokes.”

Christopher also loved traveling to the Jersey Shore and spending time with his family and friends.

Above all, Christopher embraced his role as a dedicated father to his adored son, Chase, described as his “pride and joy.”

In addition to his son, Christopher is survived by his cherished wife, Christina; his beloved parents, Carol and Andrew; caring brothers, James and Michael, sister-in-law, Moska, nephew, Adam, and niece, Sofia; his loving in-laws, Marie and Pat Mirra; his sister-in-law, Lisa (and Kris); his faithful canine companion, Remy; and many extended family members and close friends.

Tributes and condolences hit social media shortly after Christopher’s tragic passing:

Christopher’s memorial was held at St. Magdalen Church in Flemington on Monday, Nov. 13.

Donations were being collected for Christopher’s son, Chase, through checks made payable to “Chase Sohnen” and sent c/o Wright & Ford, 38 State Highway 31, Flemington, NJ, 08822.

“Chris carried the light that could only be given by our God,” reads his obituary.

“If you truly knew him, his light is a part of you now and will always be. We will hold him in our hearts forever.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Christopher Andrew Sohnen.

