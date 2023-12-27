Jacob O. Abdelshahid, of Avenel, was last seen on East Mountain Road near CR 601 overnight on Monday, Dec. 25, Montgomery Township Police Lt. Tom Frascella said.

Abdelshahid stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a green bomber-style jacket, black or dark blue pants, and white sneakers at the time of his disappearance and does not have his phone or wallet with him, Frascella added.

Anyone with information about Abdelshahid’s whereabouts is urged to contact Montgomery Police at 908-359-3222.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.