Rapist Convicted Of Sex Assault On 12-Year-Old Girl He Met Online In Bound Brook, Officials Say

A 22-year-old Piscataway man was convicted on Tuesday, May 14 of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he'd met online in 2021, authorities said.

Lenic Galvan

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
In July 2021, a 12-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted in Bound Brook by Lenic Galvan, a man she met on social media, Somerset County Prosecutor John  McDonald said.

Galvan arranged for transportation for the girl before he sexually assaulted her, authorities said. Following an investigation and DNA test, Galvan was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and was convicted of sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in July, authorities said.

