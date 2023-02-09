Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart

Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way.

Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.

The suspect, former PSE&G employee Gary T. Curtis, 58, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just more than an hour later, authorities said.

An admired senior distribution supervisor, Heller had more than 11 years of service with PSE&G, the company said.

Authorities believe Curtis targeted Heller, and that the incident was in no way related to Dwumfour's death. Dwumfour was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1. A suspect has not been identified. A GoFundMe campaign in Dwumfour's memory had raised more than $1,400 as of Thursday, Feb. 9.

Congressman Tom Kean said he was "shocked and saddened" by Heller's killing.

"Russell was an outstanding public servant who proudly represented the river town he loved," Kean said. "My prayers are with his family and the Milford community."

Milford Mayor Henri Schepens did not respond to Daily Voice's request for comment but told NJ Advance Media that Heller was "full of life," and his death leaves the community "very shaken."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.