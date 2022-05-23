Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
Pete Buttigieg To Visit New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg Photo Credit: Pete Buttigieg Facebook

Pete Buttigieg is coming to New Jersey this week.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary will be in the Garden State on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27.

The trip is to "highlight the first six months of President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it is helping improve supply chain infrastructure and creating good-paying jobs around the country," officials said in a release.

The Democrat and former military officer earned the nickname "Mayor Pete" as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana (2012 to 2020). Buttigieg was among the first openly gay candidates with a major campaign for US President. He ran in the Democratic primaries in 2020.

Buttigieg attended Harvard College and Oxford University, which he attended on a Rhodes Scholarship. He later served as an intelligence officer (lieutenant) in the US Navy Reserve, having been deployed to the War in Afghanistan in 2014. 

Buttigieg came out as gay in 2015 and married schoolteacher and writer Chasthen Glezman in 2018.

No further details on Buttigieg's New Jersey trip have been announced.

