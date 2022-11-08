New Jersey Election Results (DEVELOPING)

Votes from the midterm elections are being counted in New Jersey.
Here are the preliminary results as of 9:30 p.m. according to the Associated Press.
This story will be updated as votes are counted (* denotes incumbent):
District 1: 65% of votes in
- Donald Norcross (D) * 65.8%
- Claire Gustafson (R) 31.9%
District 2: 47% of votes in
- Jeff Van Drew (R)* 58.9%
- Tim Alexander (D) 40.1%
District 3: 57% of votes in
- Andy Kim (D)* 58.7%
- Bob Healey Jr. (R) 40.5%
District 4: 88% of votes in
- Christopher Smith (R)* 64.7%
- Matthew Jenkins (D) 33.4%
District 5: 29% of votes in
- Josh Gottheimer (D)* 72%
- Frank Pallotta (R) 27.4%
District 6: 56% of votes in
- Frank Pallone (D)* 60.6%
- Susan Kiley (R) 37.9%
District 7: 28% of votes in
- Tom Malinowski (D)* 63.6%
- Thomas Kean Jr. (R) 36.4%
District 8: 24% of votes in
Robert Menendez (D) 79.4%
- Marcos Arroyo (R) 17%
District 9: 15% of votes in
- Bill Pascrell (D)* 72%
- Billy Prempeh (R) 26.7%
- Sean Armstrong
- Lea Sherman
District 10: 26% of votes in
- Donald Payne Jr. (D)* 79.2%
- David Pinckney (R) 18.4%
District 11: 16% of votes in
Mikie Sherrill (D)* 80.8%
- Paul DeGroot (R) 18.7%
District 12: 25% of votes in
- Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)* 73.7%
- Darius Mayfield (R) 25.3%
