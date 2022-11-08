New Jersey Election Results (DEVELOPING)

Votes from the midterm elections are being counted in New Jersey.

Here are the preliminary results as of 9:30 p.m. according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated as votes are counted (* denotes incumbent):

District 1: 65% of votes in

Donald Norcross (D) * 65.8%

Claire Gustafson (R) 31.9%

District 2: 47% of votes in

Jeff Van Drew (R)* 58.9%

Tim Alexander (D) 40.1%

District 3: 57% of votes in

Andy Kim (D)* 58.7%

Bob Healey Jr. (R) 40.5%

District 4: 88% of votes in

Christopher Smith (R)* 64.7%

Matthew Jenkins (D) 33.4%

District 5: 29% of votes in

Josh Gottheimer (D)* 72%

Frank Pallotta (R) 27.4%

District 6: 56% of votes in

Frank Pallone (D)* 60.6%

Susan Kiley (R) 37.9%

District 7: 28% of votes in

Tom Malinowski (D)* 63.6%

Thomas Kean Jr. (R) 36.4%

District 8: 24% of votes in

Robert Menendez (D) 79.4%

Marcos Arroyo (R) 17%

District 9: 15% of votes in

Bill Pascrell (D)* 72%

Billy Prempeh (R) 26.7%

Sean Armstrong

Lea Sherman

District 10: 26% of votes in

Donald Payne Jr. (D)* 79.2%

David Pinckney (R) 18.4%

District 11: 16% of votes in

Mikie Sherrill (D)* 80.8%

Paul DeGroot (R) 18.7%

District 12: 25% of votes in

Bonnie Watson Coleman (D)* 73.7%

Darius Mayfield (R) 25.3%

