Woman Fatally Struck By Her Own Car In Somerset County

A woman died when she was run over by her own car that she parked on a hill in Somerset County, authorities said.

Kathleen McAdams had parked her car on a downhill slope on Easy Street in Bridgewater, when she was struck around 10:15 a.m., local police said.

McAdams was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release McAdams' age or any other details.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgewater Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Officer Kennedy at the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 ext. 4162 or email him at jkennedy@bridgewaterpd.com or the Bridgewater Police TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

