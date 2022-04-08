Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

US Marshals Nab NYC Woman Who Threatened Ex-Colleague, Central Jersey Employer: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Quanajah Pinnock
Quanajah Pinnock Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A New York City woman was tracked down by US Marshals after she threatened to kill a former colleague and also made threats against the victim's new employer in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Quanajah Pinnock, 27, had been calling her former colleague and sending threatening text messages directed at her and her new Branchburg employer, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Officers began investigating at the victim's place of work on June 21, 12:15 p.m., when the incident was reported, McDonald said.

Pinnock was subsequently charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm. She was placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) alerting authorities nationwide to a criminal warrant for her arrest.

On Thursday, July 28, Pinnock was arrested at her Jamaica, Queens home by members of the United States Marshalls Office, McDonald said.

She was lodged in the Rikers Island Correctional Facility, New York pending an extradition hearing to New Jersey.

Prosecutor McDonald and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

