UPDATE: Arsonist Charged In North Plainfield Fire That Burned Through 3 Houses

A 26-year-old North Plainfield man has been charged with setting a fire that burned down three houses -- one of which was under construction.

Jonathan Davies, 26, was arrested following an investigation into the early-morning Wednesday blaze, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and North Plainfield Chief of Police William Parenti said Thursday.

Police and fire companies from several towns responded to the three-alarm blaze on Maple Avenue around 2:40 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with local police.

Davies, who lives near the vacant property under construction, was seen watching the fire erupt, and leaving and re-entering the property multiple times, an investigation fond.

The fire caused the displacement of two families, and caused a collapse of the vacant home under construction, located at 185 Maple Ave., ABC reports .

No occupant injuries were reported, however, one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, authorities said.

Davies was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 .

