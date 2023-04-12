Teen Caught With Handgun After Stolen Car Chase, Rt. 78 Crash; 2 Escape: Somerset Prosecutor

A 15-year-old Newark boy was caught with a handgun after a high-speed chase and crash in a stolen vehicle on Route 78 in Somerset County, while his two cohorts are still at large, authorities allege.

The chase was initiated around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, when Warren Township Police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in their jurisdiction, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The driver sped off toward Route 78 and eventually crashed once officers used tire deflation devices, prompting its trio of occupants to flee on foot.

The teen was caught and taken into custody, while a several-hour search for the remaining pair yielded negative results, McDonald said.

Meanwhile, a search of the stolen and crashed vehicle turned up a handgun with a partially loaded high-capacity magazine, McDonald added.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, and the two at large are believed to have left the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Watchung later that morning.

The Newark teen was charged with a juvenile delinquency complaint for several weapons offenses and unlawful taking of means of conveyance before being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending an appearance in Family Court.

The incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Township Police Department at (908) 753-1000, the Warren Township Police tip line, or via the STOPit app.

