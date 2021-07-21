Teen Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking At Somerset County Condo Complex

A teen boy was arrested for an attempted carjacking at a condominium complex in Somerset County last month, authorities said.

A 38-year-old resident of the Polo Hills condominium complex in Far Hills told police that the 16-year-old boy entered her garage, brandished a knife, and demanded the keys to her car around 9:20 p.m on June 10, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

The woman told police there was a brief struggle where the boy lunged at her with the knifed before fleeing towards the Far Hills train station, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Far Hills PD Chief Michael DeCarolis.

Responding officers searched the train station and found a suspect walking in the train station parking lot who matched the physical and clothing description given by the victim.

Police confronted and briefly questioned the boy before he attempted to flee from officers, authorities said. After a brief foot chase, the boy was arrested.

The boy resisted arrest by using physical force to free his hands, authorities said.

The juvenile was charged with carjacking, burglary, obstructing administration of law, and resisting arrest.

He was sent to the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a family court appearance.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief DeCarolis request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Far Hills Borough Police Department at (908) 234-9682 or via the STOPit app.

