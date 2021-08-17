SWAT STANDOFF: Somerset County Gunman Complies After Firing Shots At Visitor

A 4-hour standoff ended Tuesday morning with a Somerset County homeowner in custody after he fired shots at a visitor, authorities said.

The victim was visiting the apparent gunman at his Elm Drive home in Montgomery Township around 5:30 a.m. in an attempt to collect a debt from him, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Montgomery Township Captain/Director James Gill.

When the homeowner, who is known to the victim, answered the front door, he got out of the house and fired a single shot from a handgun at the victim, authorities said.

The victim was not struck by the gunshot and told arriving officers that the homeowner was no longer at the scene, officials said.

After several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the alleged gunman, Montgomery Township police at approximately 6:35 a.m. requested Somerset County SWAT and Crisis Negotiators to the scene.

Crisis Negotiators were able to successfully speak with the homeowner at approximately 9:20 a.m., to which he complied and voluntarily exited the home, authorities said.

He was turned over to Montgomery Township police detectives for further investigation.

No charges have been filed as the matter remains under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Montgomery Township Police Department.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor, and Captain/Director Gill request anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 874-3333 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577- TIPS (8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.