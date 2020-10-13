Suspicious Somerset County Fire Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning at a vacant Somerset County home.

Firefighters from the Country Hills Fire Company, Green Knoll Fire Department -- along with the North Branch fire chief -- responded to the Burnt Mill Road home in Branchburg around 6:20 a.m., thanks to a 9-1-1 call, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor said.

Last week, a fire broke out another unoccupied Somerset County home, formerly a retreat for New Jersey celebrities.

Investigators from the Somerset County Fire Investigation Unit (FIU), and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Branchburg Township Police Department, and fire officials from Branchburg Township are investigating the origin and cause.

Anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100, or the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

