Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Support Surges For Bridgewater-Raritan HS Robotics Team After 'Devastating' Hurricane Ida Loss

Nicole Acosta
After suffering a devastating loss as a result of Hurricane Ida's remnants, a high school robotics team in Somerset County is receiving overwhelming support. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

After suffering a devastating loss as a result of Hurricane Ida's remnants, a high school robotics team in Somerset County is receiving overwhelming support.

The robotics team at Bridgewater-Raritan High School is hoping to raise up to $100,000 to help rebuild their meeting place, which was destroyed by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September, according to a GoFundMe.

As of Nov. 5, nearly $9,000 had been raised on the page.

The heavy rain caused a nearby toxic wasteground to flood into the warehouse, rendering the facility unstable, fundraiser organizers wrote.

"Millions of dollars worth of machinery, tools, and office equipment accumulated from decades of saving and budgeting have been lost as a result."

"Because working at STS is no longer feasible, the team is looking for a permanent space for their students to coordinate a robot build," the Robotics Alliance of Mentors and Parents wrote.

"By donating, you can help them rebuild their program and continue spreading STEAM education. Thank you!"

Click here to donate.

