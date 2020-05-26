Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Somerset Teen Struck, Killed By Train

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit Police
NJ Transit Police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving

A teenage boy from Bridgewater was struck and killed by a commuter train on Memorial Day.

The boy, described only as a minor, was struck by an eastbound Raritan Valley Line train west of the Bridgewater station shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, responders said.

Six people were aboard the train, which left Raritan at 4:16 p.m. and was due to arrive at Newark’s Penn Station at 5:15 p.m.

Services was suspended for more than 2½ hours between Raritan and Bound Brook.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

