Somerset County SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully After Fatal Shooting Victim Found In Car

The Somerset County SWAT team was called to a Bridgewater home where a man was shot after police stopped the vehicle carrying him and sent him to the hospital, where he died, authorities said Sunday evening.

Police pulled the vehicle over after a 9-1-1 call came in, reporting a person suffering a gunshot wound in a car heading on North Bridge Street toward Route 22 just before midnight Saturday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a release with local police.

Somerville and Bridgewater officers stopped the vehicle on the eastbound side, and immediately began life-saving measures on a man suffering a gunshot wound, Robertson said.

The adult male victim was transported to an area trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, officers responding to the scene of the shooting on Bayberry and Foothill roads, where several people were seen leaving and others were still inside, according to Robertson.

Authorities from surrounding towns, New Jersey State Police and the Somerset County SWAT team were called to the scene, and a brief shelter in place was initiated for local residents.

A short standoff ended when the crisis negotiators made contact with the five people inside the house, who cooperated and left the home without incident, Robertson said.

Robertson did not release any names.

