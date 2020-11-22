Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Somerset County Sheriff's Officer Dies Of Heart Attack On Duty, 50

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Officer Ahmed Mackey
Officer Ahmed Mackey Photo Credit: Somerset County Officers Association # 39

A Somerset County Sheriff's Officer with nearly two decades of experience died on duty of a heart attack Sunday morning, according to a recent news report.

Ahmed Mackey, 50, was preparing to go out on a detail when he suffered the medical episode in the county municipal garage just before noon, MyCentralJersey.com reports.

Nearby officers performed CPR on Mackey after he "fell ill," Sheriff Darrin Russo said.

Mackey, of Piscataway, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, where he died.

Mackey was remembered in a post by the Somerset County Officers Association as "an amazing father, friend and coworker who had the purest of hearts."

Mackey served as president of the New Jersey Juvenile Justice Association and was a member of the Hate Crime Bias Unit and Public Relations team within the Sheriff's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.