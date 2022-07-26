Somerset County Financial Officer Stole $75K+ From Nonprofit: Prosecutor

A 55-year-old woman from Somerset County stole more than $75,000 from a nonprofit organization she was the financial officer of over a two-year period, authorities said.

Jolee Roberts, of Bridgewater, cashed numerous checks and used credit cards issued to the non-profit for unauthorized purchases totaling thousands of dollars, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The discovery was made after Roberts had been fired from the organization, McDonald said.

Roberts' LinkedIn profile says she was the financial officer for Middle Earth, whose mission is to "provide youth with prevention and intervention services to help them develop into responsible, self-sufficient members of the community," its website says.

Roberts was arrested at her home without incident on Wednesday, July 20 and charged with theft by deception, forgery and credit card theft, authorities said. Roberts was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor, and Chief Payne request anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

