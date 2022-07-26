Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Former NJ Resident Convicted Of Kidnapping Son
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Somerset County Financial Officer Stole $75K+ From Nonprofit: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jolee Roberts
Jolee Roberts Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 55-year-old woman from Somerset County stole more than $75,000 from a nonprofit organization she was the financial officer of over a two-year period, authorities said.

Jolee Roberts, of Bridgewater, cashed numerous checks and used credit cards issued to the non-profit for unauthorized purchases totaling thousands of dollars, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The discovery was made after Roberts had been fired from the organization, McDonald said.

Roberts' LinkedIn profile says she was the financial officer for Middle Earth, whose mission is to "provide youth with prevention and intervention services to help them develop into responsible, self-sufficient members of the community," its website says.

Roberts was arrested at her home without incident on Wednesday, July 20 and charged with theft by deception, forgery and credit card theft, authorities said. Roberts was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor, and Chief Payne request anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.