Somerset County Authorities Seek Woman Wanted On Multiple Charges

Authorities in Somerset County are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say is wanted on multiple charges.

An arrest warrant for Tameeka R. Smith, of Carteret, was issued on Thursday for charges of hindering apprehension, obstruction, and eluding, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

She is described as 5'8" and approximately 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of this individual should contact the Somerset County Communications Center at (908) 526-2500 and ask for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office on-call Fugitive Supervisor or make an anonymous report via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to a smart phone free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stoppers tips will be kept confidential.

