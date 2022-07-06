Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Troubled Teen On Hackensack River Bridge Saved By Officer Whose Brother Recently Rescued Her
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Seen Her? Endangered Somerset County Woman, 29, Missing For Over A Week

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Shekinah D. Dover, of Franklin Township
Shekinah D. Dover, of Franklin Township Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Seen her? Authorities in Somerset County are seeking the public’s help locating an endangered 29-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Shekinah D. Dover, of Franklin Township, was last seen walking on Grove Street towards Main Street in Somerville around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, June 7.

She was reported missing to the Franklin Township police department by her mother around 5 p.m. the following day, Taggart said.

Dover stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a sage green Nike hoodie sweatshirt, black leggings, and burgundy flat shoes. She also had a silver ring on her right finger, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Dover’s whereabouts is urged to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.