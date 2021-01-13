Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEE ANYTHING? Knife-Wielding Woman Wanted In Somerset County Oxycodone Robbery

Valerie Musson
Riverwalk Pharmacy on Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge
Riverwalk Pharmacy on Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Somerset County are seeking the public’s help identifying a knife-wielding woman they say threatened a pharmacist with a note then stole several hundred dollars’ worth of Oxycodone pills Monday afternoon.

A woman approached the Riverwalk Pharmacy on Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge and asked to speak with the pharmacist shortly after 2:20 p.m., Bernards Township Police said in a release.

When the pharmacist approached, the woman handed her a note threatening her safety and demanding Oxycodone pills, police said.

The woman then wielded a knife and a can of pepper spray as the pharmacist was gathering the pills, authorities said.

She then walked around the counter, grabbed several hundred pills worth about $250 and ran in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman had light skin, weighed about 230 pounds and was wearing black clothing, a black face mask and red shoes during the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information and/or surveillance footage of this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Yeo at (908) 766-1122.

