'RHONJ' Star's Stolen Porsche Found Totaled After North Jersey Pursuit

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania found her stolen Porsche — but it's completely destroyed, Daily Voice has learned.

The car — which was purchased for her by ex-boyfriend David Principe for her 50th birthday in Season 11 — was stolen by thieves from her current boyfriend Paulie Connell's Edgewater apartment last weekend, Connell tells Daily Voice.

Police pursued thieves in the car from Elizabeth before it was found totaled in Linden, having crashed into a pole, Connell said.

"[Dolores] had just finished with Bravocon and she had a lot of stuff in the car bringing it back to between houses," Connell said. "So unfortunate, but stuff that can be replaced."

