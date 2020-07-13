REWARD: $2,500 Offered In Somerset County Shooting

The Somerset County Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for killing a 27-year-old man in Franklin Township last week.

Officers responding to Village Drive on reports of a shooting on found Raphael Edwards, who had suffered a gunshot wound, around 11:50 p.m. on July 7, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Officers and other first responders immediately began administering lifesaving measures before Edwards, of Franklin Park, was transported to an area trauma center, Robertson said. He was later pronounced dead.

Robertson did not say if any arrests had been made, and only that investigators are attempting to establish a motive.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit assisted in the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death. Preliminary investigation is that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

