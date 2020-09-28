Raritan Police Clearing Route 202 Crash Scene Witness DWI Truck Driver Rear-End Vehicle

Police were at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Route 202 when they saw a drunk truck driver rear end another vehicle, authorities charged.

Raritan Borough officers were clearing an accident scene near the intersection of Route 202 South and First Avenue just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday when they witnessed a rear-end collision involving two trucks on the opposite side of the intersection, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed Timothy Goyette, 43, of Flemington was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Route 202 when he rear-ended a Nissan Frontier driven by a 34-year-old Flemington man, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but Goyette was determined to be under the influence, authorities said.

Goyette was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released pending a court date.

