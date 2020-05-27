Prosecutor: Suspicious North Plainfield Fire Rips Through 3 Homes, Displaces 2 Families

A fire that tore through three homes and displaced two families early Wednesday morning in North Plainfield was deemed suspicious, authorities said.

Police and fire companies from several towns responded to the three-alarm blaze on Maple Avenue around 2:40 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with local police.

Three structures including one under construction were damaged in the blaze, causing the displacement of two families, authorities said.

The fire caused a collapse of the first home, which was located at 185 Maple Ave., ABC reports .

No occupant injuries were reported, however, one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, authorities said.

Detectives were questioning an individual whose identity was not being released in connection to the incident, Robertson said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 .

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

