Prosecutor: Somerset County Man, 66, Charged With Death By Auto In Fatal DWI Crash On Route 202

Valerie Musson
George L. Rodriguez, 66, of Bedminster
George L. Rodriguez, 66, of Bedminster

A 66-year-old Somerset County man was under the influence when he caused a fatal crash on a highway intersection last week, prosecutors charged.

George L. Rodriguez was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy northbound on Route 202/206 in the inner/left lane and struck Michael C. Sivulich, 65, near the intersection of River Road just after 6:45 p.m. last Friday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Rodriguez and Sivulich — both of Bedminster — were taken to area hospitals, where Sivulich was pronounced dead.

A follow-up investigation by the Bedminster Township Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) found that Rodriguez crashed into Sivulich’s 2009 Nissan Centra after he improperly crossed the center concrete median, Robertson said.

Rodriguez was also found to be under the influence during the crash, Robertson said.

Rodriguez was charged with death by auto, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while suspended, DWI and numerous traffic offenses.

After being released from the hospital, Rodriguez will be taken to Somerset County Jail and held pending a hearing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585 or via the STOPit app.

