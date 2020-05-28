Prosecutor: Second Suspect Charged In Franklin Township Homicide

A second suspect has been arrested more than a year after a fatal shooting in Franklin Township, authorities said.

Ameer Harris, aka “A Dot,” 29, of New Brunswick, was arrested in connection with the May 18, 2019 shooting of David D. Anderson, 30, of Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release.

Anderson died at the hospital after he was shot in the area of Matilda Avenue during a gathering at Naaman Williams Park, authorities said.

Najee K. Croom aka “Na-Murder,” 28, of New Brunswick was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, facing charges for first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was charged at the Middlesex County Corrections Center where he has been lodged since May 29, 2019 on unrelated charges, authorities said.

Harris was taken into custody by New Brunswick Police Department Tuesday, May 26 and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Harris was lodged in Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 .

