Prosecutor: NJ Man With 200 Heroin Folds Found Riding In Car With New Year's Shooting Fugitive

Police tracking down a man wanted in a drug investigation found him with 200 folds of heroin and other drugs while riding in a vehicle also occupied by a fugitive wanted in a New Year's shooting, authorities in Somerset County said.

Armando Ortiz Jr., 23, of Bound Brook, was the target of a heroin-distribution investigation when authorities saw him arriving at an undisclosed area in a vehicle occupied by two other individuals on Feb. 25 around 7:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

As authorities approached Oritz for questioning, he tossed a 200 wax folds of heroin into a snow bank, Robertson said.

A search of Oritz turned up 32 strips of suboxone, authorities said.

Meanwhile, authorities approached the two other individuals for questioning, when they identified the front seat passenger as Nahshawn Thomas, who had been wanted on a warrant for a Franklin Township shooting, Robertson said.

Thomas was accused of shooting a New Brunswick man outside of a Franklin Township hotel around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, sending him to the hospital, authorities said.

Ortiz was charged with heroin possession with the intent to distribute and possession of suboxone with intent to distribute.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, authorities said.

They were each lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

