Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Indictment: NJ Corrections Officer Hid Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Membership, Businesses
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: NJ Man With 200 Heroin Folds Found Riding In Car With New Year's Shooting Fugitive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Armando Ortiz Jr. and Nahshawn Thomas
Armando Ortiz Jr. and Nahshawn Thomas Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Police tracking down a man wanted in a drug investigation found him with 200 folds of heroin and other drugs while riding in a vehicle also occupied by a fugitive wanted in a New Year's shooting, authorities in Somerset County said.

Armando Ortiz Jr., 23, of Bound Brook, was the target of a heroin-distribution investigation when authorities saw him arriving at an undisclosed area in a vehicle occupied by two other individuals on Feb. 25 around 7:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said. 

As authorities approached Oritz for questioning, he tossed a 200 wax folds of heroin into a snow bank, Robertson said.

A search of Oritz turned up 32 strips of suboxone, authorities said.

Meanwhile, authorities approached the two other individuals for questioning, when they identified the front seat passenger as Nahshawn Thomas, who had been wanted on a warrant for a Franklin Township shooting, Robertson said.

Thomas was accused of shooting a New Brunswick man outside of a Franklin Township hotel around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, sending him to the hospital, authorities said.

Ortiz was charged with heroin possession with the intent to distribute and possession of suboxone with intent to distribute.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, authorities said.

They were each lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.