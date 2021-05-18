Prosecutor: Man, 23, Stabbed Dead Multiple Times At His Somerset County Home

A 23-year-old Somerset County man was stabbed multiple times to his death following a physical altercation overnight Monday.

Jamari R. Stephenson, of Somerset, was found unresponsive by officers at a house on Holland Drive just after midnight, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Stephenson had been attacked outside of his home and managed to get back inside, where he was found dead, NJ.com says citing Deputy Chief Frank Roman of the the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and nature. Investigators have not released a motive and no suspects have been identified.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to this homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

