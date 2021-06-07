Prosecutor: Gunman Surrenders In Franklin Township Shooting That Injured New Brunswick Man

A 45-year-old Somerset County man surrendered to authorities on attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with a May 31 shooting, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Johnny Totten, of Somerset, was charged in the incident that left a New Brunswick man injured near Hamilton Street in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Police were called to the scene around 10:25 p.m., where they found the injured man at the intersection of Matilda Avenue, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and survived.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, as did detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Totten was subsequently identified as the gunman and surrendered to police on June 25, after being notified by authorities, Robertson said.

Totten, also charged with hindering apprehension, was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to the shooting to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. T

he STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

