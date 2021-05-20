Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver Suffering Medical Episode In Somerset County

A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver suffering a medical episode Wednesday afternoon in Somerset County, authorities said.

Harishbha Patel of Franklin Park was walking in the shoulder of South Middlebush Road near Old Vliet Road when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Corolla around 5:40 p.m., Franklin Township Capt. Philip J. Rizzo said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Patel, who was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 40-year-old vehicle driver was hospitalized for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition, authorities said. No charges had been field.

Anyone with information in the crash is urged to contact Officer Jose Jaime of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-873-5533 extension 3143 or email him here.

