Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police ID Man Found Dead Behind Route 206 QuickChek

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Route 206 QuickChek
Route 206 QuickChek Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Bridgewater man was found dead in his car behind a QuickChek in Somerset County early this week, authorities said.

Michael Sokolinski was pronounced dead at the scene behind the Route 206 convenience store in Hillsborough Monday, June 6, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The death remains under investigation by detectives pending an autopsy and toxicology report from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.