Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Longtime Hudson County Political Fixer Tied To JC Mayor Indicted By Federal Grand Jury
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police ID, Locate Chimney Rock Reservoir Drowning Victim

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The NJSP Dive Team.
The NJSP Dive Team. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

The body of a 37-year-old man who jumped from a cliff at the Chimney Rock Reservoir was located Tuesday.

Michael Woskey, of Somerville, jumped from a cliff at the reservoir and began struggling in the water around 3 p.m. Monday, Bridgewater police Lt. Tom Rice said. 

Witnesses called 9-1-1 after losing sight of him, bringing the Somerset County Dive team to the scene.

A search launched Monday afternoon was called off around 9:15 p.m. due to darkness, and resumed at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Woskey's was located at approximately 1:40 p.m., with help from the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit and sonar equipment. 

Somerset County Park Rangers, Somerset Fire and Rescue (Franklin), Martinsville Rescue, Green Knoll Rescue, Green Knoll Fire Department, The Bound Brook Police Department, Somerville Rescue Squad, Clinton Rescue, Flemington Rescue, High Bridge Rescue, Clinton Rescue, Peapack-Gladstone Rescue and Medics from Robert Wood Johnson Hospital (Somerville) also responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.