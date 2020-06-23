Police ID, Locate Chimney Rock Reservoir Drowning Victim

The body of a 37-year-old man who jumped from a cliff at the Chimney Rock Reservoir was located Tuesday.

Michael Woskey, of Somerville, jumped from a cliff at the reservoir and began struggling in the water around 3 p.m. Monday, Bridgewater police Lt. Tom Rice said.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 after losing sight of him, bringing the Somerset County Dive team to the scene.

A search launched Monday afternoon was called off around 9:15 p.m. due to darkness, and resumed at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Woskey's was located at approximately 1:40 p.m., with help from the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit and sonar equipment.

Somerset County Park Rangers, Somerset Fire and Rescue (Franklin), Martinsville Rescue, Green Knoll Rescue, Green Knoll Fire Department, The Bound Brook Police Department, Somerville Rescue Squad, Clinton Rescue, Flemington Rescue, High Bridge Rescue, Clinton Rescue, Peapack-Gladstone Rescue and Medics from Robert Wood Johnson Hospital (Somerville) also responded.

