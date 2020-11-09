Pedestrian Who Tried Running From Angry NJ Driver In Critical Condition, Authorities Say

Concerned citizens detained a Plainfield man who chased after a victim in his SUV and hit him, leaving him critical, during a dispute overnight in North Plainfield, authorities said Monday.

Emilio J. Liranzomercedes, of Plainfield, was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto and a disorderly persons for the underage consumption of alcohol, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Liranzomercedes had gotten into an argument with the 21-year-old victim when tried hitting him with his 2011 GMC Acadia on the 400 block of Somerset Street around 1:15 a.m., Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and North Plainfield Chief of Police William G. Parenti.

The victim was chased by Liranzomercedes as he ran toward the back of a Somerset Street building, Robertson said.

Liranzomercedes then got back in his car and sped after the victim, hitting him and the building before coming to a stop in the middle of the street, according to Robertson.

Liranzomercedes tried run from the scene but was detained by concerned citizens until the arrival of law enforcement where he was taken into custody.

EMTs and North Plainfield officers tended to the victim, before he was transported to a local trauma center. The victim was in critical but stable condition Monday, authorities said.

Investigators from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) along with North Plainfield Police detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

