Pedestrian Killed On Route 287 ID'd As Morristown Man

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A 38-year-old Morristown man was struck and killed on Route 287 on Thursday, March 1, authorities said.

Alfrez Hernandez was walking near the left lane when he was struck by a Volkswagon Tiguan near milepost 16 on the southbound side of the highway in Bridgewater around 2:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The driver of the Volkswagon remained on scene and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

