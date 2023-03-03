Pedestrian Killed On Route 287 ID'd As Morristown Man

A 38-year-old Morristown man was struck and killed on Route 287 on Thursday, March 1, authorities said.

Alfrez Hernandez was walking near the left lane when he was struck by a Volkswagon Tiguan near milepost 16 on the southbound side of the highway in Bridgewater around 2:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The driver of the Volkswagon remained on scene and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

