Pair Of Weekend Shootings Under Investigation In Somerset County

A pair of separate Somerset County shootings are under investigation.

One incident occurred early Sunday morning near Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard, while the other happened near Millstone Road in the early evening, both in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

A victim of the first incident was found on Elizabeth Street in New Brunswick around 4 a.m., and said they were shot in their car by an individual in another vehicle that fled the scene, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and was treated at an area hospital.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department to conduct an investigation which remains on-going.

Then, around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to shots fired near Millstone Road where a car and nearby home were found with bullet holes, Robertson said.

Numerous spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene and no injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department responded to conduct an investigation. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

Investigators assigned to the investigation have received limited cooperation.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to these shooting incidents to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.