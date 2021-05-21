Pair Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of Somerset County Man, 23, Prosecutor Says

Two suspects are facing murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Somerset County man earlier this week, authorities said.

Nasir J. Williams aka “Duck”, 20, and Ishadir S. Hunter aka “Ice”, 22, both of Somerset, were taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree armed robbery and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Robertson said.

Hunter was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Jamari R. Stephenson, of Somerset, was found unresponsive by officers inside a house on Holland Drive in Franklin Township just after midnight Monday, Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Stephenson, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds, Robertson said. The case was ruled by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a homicide.

Williams and Hunter were being held at Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

