Pair Captured On Attempted Murder Charges Weeks After Somerset County Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Somerset County shooting last month, authorities announced Monday.

Somerville police responded to Third and Center streets on reports of shots fired around 2:45 a.m. May 23, where they found bullet holes in an occupied home, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Ronnie Lyles, 51, of Phillipsburg, and Miguel A. Hernandez, 37, of Somerville, were identified as the two suspects involved in the shooting, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Somerville Borough Chief of Police Dennis Manning.

Lyles was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 1, and Hernandez on Friday, June 4. Both were arrested without incident and charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Both men were lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The matter remains an active on-going investigation into motive for the shooting.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Manning request anyone with information relating to the shooting investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Note: We are required by the Rules of Court to include herein a statement explaining that the charges are merely an accusation and that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

