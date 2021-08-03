Out-Of-Staters Who Robbed NJ Hotel Guest At Gunpoint Nabbed In Alabama, Prosecutor Says

Two out-of-state men who robbed a New Jersey hotel guest at gunpoint last month were arrested in Alabama, authorities said.

Khrystian Trahan, 24 of Louisiana and Domenic Murphy, 19, of Florida, forced a man they knew into his hotel room on World's Fair Drive around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

One of the men placed an object to the victim's head and told him not to move, saying he had a handgun, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill.

Then, the men robbed the victim of $450 in cash, a bluetooth speaker and alcohol before fleeing the area, authorities said.

Trahan was arrested in Tallassee, Alabama while Murphy was arrested in Montgomery Alabama, both on July 21, Robertson said.

Trahan was charged with 1st degree Robbery, 2nd degree Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose and 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

Murphy was charged with 1st degree Robbery, 2nd degree Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose and 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

They were extradited to New Jersey on July 29 and being lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to the robbery to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

