Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NJ Predator Got Nudes From Girls By Posing As Trainer, Online Dater, Career Consultant: Feds
DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Dead In Somerset County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hillsborough police.
Hillsborough police. Photo Credit: Hillsborough PBA 205 Facebook

One person died in a Somerset County crash early Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities said.

The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. at Marshall and Amwell roads, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said. No further information was released.

The investigation is currently ongoing pending the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s findings. The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor, and Chief McMahon request anyone with information relating to the accident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. 

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.