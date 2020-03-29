Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

North Plainfield Man, 33, Fatally Struck Crossing Route 22

Cecilia Levine
North Plainfield police
North Plainfield police Photo Credit: NPPD

A 33-year-old North Plainfield man was fatally struck while crossing Route 22, authorities said.

Franklin Caiza was walking across the highway at West End Avenue southbound when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle around 9:55 p.m. Saturday, North Plainfield Police Chief William Parenti said.

The vehicle was being operated by a 54-year-old Elizabeth man, police said.

The North Plainfield Fire Department and JFK Paramedics responded.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937, and request to speak to Traffic Safety Sergeant Kardos or Detective Rogers, or the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-888-577-8477.

