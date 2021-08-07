Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
NJ State Police Seek PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police are seeking information in a Route 78 road rage shooting investigation.

The driver of a large, black newer model SUV with Pennsylvania plates fired a weapon and struck the victim's vehicle on the westbound side of the highway following a road rage incident around 8:25 p.m., State Police said.

Troopers from the Troop “B” Perryville Station responded to the scene at milepost 28 in Bedminster, where the driver of a Toyota Camry said that her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The other driver had already fled the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perryville Station Detective Bureau at 908-730-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.

