NJ Pair Accused Of Kicking Victim Found Lying On Ground, Bleeding From Nose, Mouth

A pair of Central Jersey men were in custody on accusations they brutally beat a man found lying on the ground bleeding from his nose and mouth last month, authorities in Somerset County said.

Police responding to reports of an assault in progress found the 38-year-old victim bleeding from his nose and mouth with swollen eyes around 5 p.m. on April 26 in Bound Brook, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

The man was taken to the hospital and authorities launched an investigation.

Heiner Rivera-Ramirez, 38 and Selvin Ixtabalan-Garcia, 21, were identified as the suspects and located in the area, Robertson said alongside Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Bound Brook Borough Chief of Police Vito Bet.

Ixtabalan-Garcia, of Bound Brook, and Rivera-Ramirez, of Middlesex, were taken into custody for questioning and later charged with second-degree aggravated assault, authorities said.

Both were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the assault is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

