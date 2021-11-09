Contact Us
NJ Mom Charged With Murder After 2 Kids Found Dead In Car

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Yuhwei Chou
Yuhwei Chou Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 36-year-old New Jersey mom was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after her two young children were discovered dead in the back seat of her car, authorities announced.

A 911 call was received around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a disabled vehicle on Mountain View Road in Hillsborough, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Responding officers found the driver, Yuhwei Chou, 36, of Skillman, and two children -- one in a booster seat and the other in a baby seat -- bound and restrained in the car's back seats, authorities said.

Investigators determined the children were Chou's biological children, Samantha Ross, 7, and Paul Ross, 10 months.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities believe Chou is responsible for her children's deaths, though no motive has been revealed.

The medical examiner's office is conducting autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death of the children, the county prosecutor's office said.

Following a medical clearance from an area hospital, Chou will be transferred to the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the homicides is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. 

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

